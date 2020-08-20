Advanced search

Gallery

GCSE results 2020: Felsted School

PUBLISHED: 17:26 20 August 2020

Dominic from Stebbing. Picture: Felsted School

Dominic from Stebbing. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

Felsted School staff said they are proud of GCSE results this year and that the results reflect the hard work of pupils over the last two years, in their resilience in the last term.

Titus from Felsted, pictured at the annual Felsted Model United Nations Conference. Picture: Felsted SchoolTitus from Felsted, pictured at the annual Felsted Model United Nations Conference. Picture: Felsted School

Five pupils achieved 10 grade 9s, a further four achieved nine grade 9s, and 14 pupils achieved a clean sweep of 8s and 9s.

Many students achieved results they would not have thought possible a few years ago.

GCSE students now have the choice of going on to study A-Levels or the International Baccalaureate Diploma in the Sixth Form.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “I am hugely proud of what our pupils have achieved during their time at Felsted, and look forward to seeing what they can go on to achieve in the coming years.

Alex has received her GCSE results. Picture: Felsted SchoolAlex has received her GCSE results. Picture: Felsted School

“I am also very grateful to all the parents who have provided outstanding support at all times and of course to the teachers who discovered new skills in remote learning this last term, but have worked with, encouraged and enthused these young people throughout their GCSE courses.”

Some of Felsted’s success stories include:

Dominic from Stebbing achieved all top grades in his GCSEs. He will be going on to study A-Levels in Economics, Maths and Physics at Felsted. Dominic plays grade 6 guitar, is a member of the Steel Band and plays in the U16A hockey, rugby and cricket teams. He has been involved in Model United Nations, representing Felsted in The Hague.

Titus Zangemeister from Felsted will be taking the IB Diploma next year after a top set of GCSE results. Originally from Germany, Titus achieved an A* grade in his Higher Project Qualification.

Barnes during a previous drama production. Picture: Felsted SchoolBarnes during a previous drama production. Picture: Felsted School

Twins Alex and Barnes from Braintree both achieved grade 9s in every subject. They will both be staying at Felsted to study A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, with Alex also studying French and Barnes opting for a fourth A-Level in History. They both joined Felsted in Year 7 from Hong Kong.

Taylor Gordon from Braintree performed well in his GCSEs and will be studying Classics, Economics, Geography and Latin A-Levels at Felsted from September, with the aim to study Classics at university.

Taylor from Braintree. Picture: Felsted SchoolTaylor from Braintree. Picture: Felsted School

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

GCSE results 2020: Felsted School

Dominic from Stebbing. Picture: Felsted School

GCSE results 2020: The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

A happy GCSE results student at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre in Great Dunmow. Picture: HRS

GCSE results 2020: St Mary’s Senior School in Colchester

St Mary's students Jessica, Pippa, Grace and Zara celebrate their GCSE results day 2020. Picture: St Mary's Colchester

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Dunmow Rotarians hold an outdoor social event in Takeley

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club