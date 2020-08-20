Gallery

GCSE results 2020: Felsted School

Felsted School staff said they are proud of GCSE results this year and that the results reflect the hard work of pupils over the last two years, in their resilience in the last term.

Five pupils achieved 10 grade 9s, a further four achieved nine grade 9s, and 14 pupils achieved a clean sweep of 8s and 9s.

Many students achieved results they would not have thought possible a few years ago.

GCSE students now have the choice of going on to study A-Levels or the International Baccalaureate Diploma in the Sixth Form.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “I am hugely proud of what our pupils have achieved during their time at Felsted, and look forward to seeing what they can go on to achieve in the coming years.

“I am also very grateful to all the parents who have provided outstanding support at all times and of course to the teachers who discovered new skills in remote learning this last term, but have worked with, encouraged and enthused these young people throughout their GCSE courses.”

Some of Felsted’s success stories include:

Dominic from Stebbing achieved all top grades in his GCSEs. He will be going on to study A-Levels in Economics, Maths and Physics at Felsted. Dominic plays grade 6 guitar, is a member of the Steel Band and plays in the U16A hockey, rugby and cricket teams. He has been involved in Model United Nations, representing Felsted in The Hague.

Titus Zangemeister from Felsted will be taking the IB Diploma next year after a top set of GCSE results. Originally from Germany, Titus achieved an A* grade in his Higher Project Qualification.

Twins Alex and Barnes from Braintree both achieved grade 9s in every subject. They will both be staying at Felsted to study A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, with Alex also studying French and Barnes opting for a fourth A-Level in History. They both joined Felsted in Year 7 from Hong Kong.

Taylor Gordon from Braintree performed well in his GCSEs and will be studying Classics, Economics, Geography and Latin A-Levels at Felsted from September, with the aim to study Classics at university.

