Felsted School students through to TV show Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

Sana, Charles and Shesh in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School Felsted School

Three musicians from Felsted School are through to Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finals as part of the Chineke! Junior Orchestra.

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra including three Felsted School students on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School The Chineke! Junior Orchestra including three Felsted School students on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Sana, her brother Shesh and Charles are members of the youth orchestra for Black, Asian and ethnically diverse players aged 11-22.

It was founded in 2015 by Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, with the aim of creating opportunities for BME musicians in mainstream orchestras where they are currently underrepresented.

At the beginning of the year, the musicians auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent judges at the London Palladium.

Their audition gained a standing ovation and four ‘Yes’ votes from the judges.

Live shows were delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak, but they were delighted to hear they have been selected as one of 40 acts through to the semi-final.

Sana said: “It was a fantastic experience performing to the judges and to such a large audience and then progressing to the next round.

“We have really enjoyed this experience so far and are looking forward to the next stage of the competition.”

The semi-finals will be broadcast on Saturday evenings on ITV.