Advanced search

Felsted School students through to TV show Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 19:18 08 September 2020

Sana, Charles and Shesh in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Sana, Charles and Shesh in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

Three musicians from Felsted School are through to Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finals as part of the Chineke! Junior Orchestra.

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra including three Felsted School students on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted SchoolThe Chineke! Junior Orchestra including three Felsted School students on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Sana, her brother Shesh and Charles are members of the youth orchestra for Black, Asian and ethnically diverse players aged 11-22.

It was founded in 2015 by Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, with the aim of creating opportunities for BME musicians in mainstream orchestras where they are currently underrepresented.

At the beginning of the year, the musicians auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent judges at the London Palladium.

Their audition gained a standing ovation and four ‘Yes’ votes from the judges.

Live shows were delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak, but they were delighted to hear they have been selected as one of 40 acts through to the semi-final.

Sana said: “It was a fantastic experience performing to the judges and to such a large audience and then progressing to the next round.

You may also want to watch:

“We have really enjoyed this experience so far and are looking forward to the next stage of the competition.”

The semi-finals will be broadcast on Saturday evenings on ITV.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Passengers test positive for coronavirus after Greece to Stansted flight

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Essex fire dogs take just minutes to cover 20 acres and find the ‘casualty’ in training exercise

Graham Currie of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service with Jarvis (front left) and Fizz (front right). Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Passengers test positive for coronavirus after Greece to Stansted flight

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Essex fire dogs take just minutes to cover 20 acres and find the ‘casualty’ in training exercise

Graham Currie of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service with Jarvis (front left) and Fizz (front right). Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Felsted School students through to TV show Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

Sana, Charles and Shesh in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Netflix film review: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley as Young Woman and Jesse Plemons as Jake in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things. Picture: Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX 2020

Essex fire dogs take just minutes to cover 20 acres and find the ‘casualty’ in training exercise

Graham Currie of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service with Jarvis (front left) and Fizz (front right). Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service