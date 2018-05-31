Advanced search

Fun and new skills for international students whose exit home was delayed by coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:57 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 19 May 2020

Students took part in socially distanced yoga. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

A group of 13 international students got to have fun, and learn new skills, when they were initially prevented from flying home from Felsted School because of restrictions in their home countries, cancelled flights or no flights at all.

A student showing off her bread skills. Picture: Felsted SchoolA student showing off her bread skills. Picture: Felsted School

School headmaster Chris Townsend made one of the school’s senior girls’ boarding houses the home to the group of 14 to 18 year old boys and girls, supported by three members of staff.

The students were able to follow the school timetable and complete work that had been set remotely.

Each day of their following three week holiday then had a structure.

Mornings were for academic skills to learn something new. One student decided to learn French while another enrolled herself on an online course to earn a diploma in business.

Each afternoon students had fun making fresh bread and cakes, making art and origami, playing board games and taking part in pilates sessions.

In the evening they had board games, quiz nights, and a table tennis tournament.

Mr Townsend said: “It has been evident that all the students have approached this unprecedented situation with maturity and courage, with some having to face challenging journeys in order to get home. They will certainly have a story to tell in years to come!”

