Advanced search

Felsted School is granted more extensive premises licence despite concerns

PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 04 October 2019

Felsted School has been granted permission for a premises lisence which will cover six buildings. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Felsted School has been granted permission for a premises lisence which will cover six buildings. Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

Felsted School will be able to increase the number of buildings which can host evening and night time events after councillors approved plans, despite a parish council claiming the proposals are "more akin to a nightclub".

At a licensing and environmental health committee meeting at Uttlesford District Council (UDC) on Monday, the school's application for a premises license which would cover six campus buildings, including two which already have separate licences, was given the green light.

Ahead of the meeting, Heather Read, assistant clerk at Felsted Parish Council wrote in a letter to UDC: "This application is more akin to a nightclub than a school. The parish council strongly believes that events of this nature are not in keeping with a school and village environment."

Whilst granting the application, the committee imposed two additional conditions on the licence, prohibiting outdoor events at Lord Riche Hall, the swimming pool and arts centre and limiting the number of outdoor events that will be held "at the venue in any one calendar year to ten per annum".

Speaking at the meeting, the school's general services manager, Rose Walker, said: "We would like to consolidate and give ourselves flexibility rather than only have two venues which we can use for licensed events."

You may also want to watch:

She explained that the school currently seeks temporary event notices for licensable activities held in other buildings, but this limits the number of people attending to 500, and there are a few events, such as the leaver's ball and a charity rugby tournament where they would like to go beyond this number.

She added the school only holds two events that continue past midnight, and there were no plans to increase that amount.

Ms Walker went on: "The number of events we do per year which are licensable are quite small but the ones we do run could be quite restricted on a temporary event notice because of attendance. The main reason is give us flexibility to run these events a little bit better and consolidate our current licences."

Reading out the committee's decision, chairman councillor Patrick Lavelle, said: "This application has been years in the preparation, and this is a responsible applicant."

Most Read

Teenage boys robbed during Dunmow’s carnival day

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, on September 21, to come forward.

Teenage girl, 14, airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries” after crash on Dunmow Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Felsted this morning . Picture: Archant

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Do you know this man? Police looking for man known to “frequent” Braintree

Essex Police want to speak to Kyle Nicholls, 35, and known to spend time in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Teenage boys robbed during Dunmow’s carnival day

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, on September 21, to come forward.

Teenage girl, 14, airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries” after crash on Dunmow Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Felsted this morning . Picture: Archant

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Do you know this man? Police looking for man known to “frequent” Braintree

Essex Police want to speak to Kyle Nicholls, 35, and known to spend time in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Great Bardfield landlord hoping to give back to air ambulance after son’s road accident

Sharon Alford and Ciaran O'Connor at The Bell Inn

Tonnes of food and toiletries collected at airport donated to food bank

Team of airport volunteers, including Sophie Durlacher, Trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank (second from the left) and Jonathan Oates, Stansted's Corporate Affairs Director (second from the right). Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Felsted School is granted more extensive premises licence despite concerns

Felsted School has been granted permission for a premises lisence which will cover six buildings. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Karate: England call-up for Dunmow youngster

Dunmow's Chloe Slocombe is competing for England at two international tournaments

Future looks bright for Dunmow Orange!

Dunmow Orange face the camera
Drive 24