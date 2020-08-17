Advanced search

Felsted School students daily 5K run raises money for Farleigh Hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:50 17 August 2020

Jasmine Irvine-Scott and her friends Alexa and Clemmie from Felsted School ran 5k every day for one month to raise money for Farleigh Hospice. Picture: Farleigh Hospice

Jasmine Irvine-Scott and her friends Alexa and Clemmie from Felsted School ran 5k every day for one month to raise money for Farleigh Hospice. Picture: Farleigh Hospice

Farleigh Hospice

Three Felsted School students ran 5K every day for a month and raised over £2,500 for Farleigh Hospice.

Jasmine Irvine-Scott, 17, and her friends Alexa and Clemmie set up an online fundraising page with a target of £500, but it was surpassed in a week.

They have raised £2,200 so far plus a further £335 through Gift Aid.

Jasmine said: “Every year our school raised money for Farleigh Hospice but when the school closed due to Covid-19 we were worried that the hospice would miss out.”

Jasmine has also been volunteering in Farleigh’s Great Dunmow charity shop, which has reopened, for just over a year, helping out every other Saturday during term time and several times a week during summer.

Alison Stevens, chief executive of Farleigh Hospice, said: “Jasmine, Alexa and Clemmie still continue to think of others, this is truly inspirational.

“All the nurses, doctors, patients and their families truly appreciate all their support.”

