Felsted School students daily 5K run raises money for Farleigh Hospice
PUBLISHED: 09:50 17 August 2020
Farleigh Hospice
Three Felsted School students ran 5K every day for a month and raised over £2,500 for Farleigh Hospice.
Jasmine Irvine-Scott, 17, and her friends Alexa and Clemmie set up an online fundraising page with a target of £500, but it was surpassed in a week.
They have raised £2,200 so far plus a further £335 through Gift Aid.
You may also want to watch:
Jasmine said: “Every year our school raised money for Farleigh Hospice but when the school closed due to Covid-19 we were worried that the hospice would miss out.”
Jasmine has also been volunteering in Farleigh’s Great Dunmow charity shop, which has reopened, for just over a year, helping out every other Saturday during term time and several times a week during summer.
Alison Stevens, chief executive of Farleigh Hospice, said: “Jasmine, Alexa and Clemmie still continue to think of others, this is truly inspirational.
“All the nurses, doctors, patients and their families truly appreciate all their support.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.