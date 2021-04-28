News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Multi-school performance of Ben E King's Stand By Me

Will Durrant

Published: 11:30 AM April 28, 2021   
Musicians at Felsted - Credit: Supplied by Felsted

Felsted School is organising a multi-school virtual music video collaboration for summer term.

The aim is to record, film and produce a version of Ben E King's "Stand By Me" which can be shared online.

A spokesperson for Felsted school said: "Children have been unable to perform together in the past year and this project provides the perfect opportunity for young musicians to collaborate."

Felsted's music department expects a lot of vocalists will come forward but instrumentalists are also invited to take part.

The pieces will need to be filmed. Musical resources and instructions for submitting videos will be shared as soon as possible.

Performers in Year 5 upwards may enter the collaboration free of charge, either as a school or as individuals.

The deadline to express an interest is May 1 via an online form at https://www.felsted.org/co-curricular/music/school-collaboration

