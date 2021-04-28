Multi-school performance of Ben E King's Stand By Me
- Credit: Supplied by Felsted
Felsted School is organising a multi-school virtual music video collaboration for summer term.
The aim is to record, film and produce a version of Ben E King's "Stand By Me" which can be shared online.
A spokesperson for Felsted school said: "Children have been unable to perform together in the past year and this project provides the perfect opportunity for young musicians to collaborate."
Felsted's music department expects a lot of vocalists will come forward but instrumentalists are also invited to take part.
The pieces will need to be filmed. Musical resources and instructions for submitting videos will be shared as soon as possible.
You may also want to watch:
Performers in Year 5 upwards may enter the collaboration free of charge, either as a school or as individuals.
The deadline to express an interest is May 1 via an online form at https://www.felsted.org/co-curricular/music/school-collaboration
Most Read
- 1 New florist shop is open for business
- 2 More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
- 3 Pam's sponsored 'walkies' includes support from a Guide Dog
- 4 Community support helps Saffron Hall plan reduced programme
- 5 Grants continue to help businesses adapt to online life
- 6 Aythorpe Roding and High Roding all set for new cricket league season
- 7 Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House
- 8 House Classics show coming to Cambridge with National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
- 9 Dogs seized and three arrested following police operation on Braintree Road, Dunmow
- 10 Anglo-American War Memorial among heritage assets