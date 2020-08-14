A-Level results 2020: Felsted School

Felsted School�s top A-Level performer was Emma Jones, a weekly boarder from Sawbridgeworth. Picture: Felsted School Felsted School

Three Felsted pupils have secured their offers for Oxford and Cambridge while many others are off to begin their next stage of study at other top universities after getting their results.

Elliott Smith from Dummow. Picture: Felsted School Elliott Smith from Dummow. Picture: Felsted School

Students had the opportunity to sit A-Levels or the IB Diploma whose results were out in July.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “There is so much to celebrate and I am proud of all of the students, regardless of the grades that they have been given in this process.

Tilly Atkinson from Stansted. Picture: Felsted School Tilly Atkinson from Stansted. Picture: Felsted School

“Not only have they have succeeded academically, but they have also demonstrated resilience, independence, care and kindness for one another during this extraordinary time.”

Felsted’s top A-Level performer was Emma Jones with a clean sweep of four A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths.

She will read Veterinary Medicine at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

Emma, the Deputy Head Girl and an Academic and Sports Scholar, was a member of the Felsted 1st hockey and cricket teams, recently selected for the Surrey Stars Regional Development Centre as well as playing for Essex Women’s Cricket.

David Townsend from Felsted. Picture: Felsted School David Townsend from Felsted. Picture: Felsted School

Emma turned down the chance to represent Hong Kong last summer, as she hopes one day to break into the England Cricket team. Emma achieved a Gold Award in the British Biology Olympiad earlier this year and also completed a voluntary expedition to the Atlas mountains in Morocco with the Round Square Big Build Organisation last summer, building a much needed classroom for women and children. Emma was also a member of the Felsted X media team, Combined Cadet Force and is currently completing her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Charlotte Perry secured her offer to study Classical Archaeology and Ancient History at Oxford University by achieving A*AAB grades in Classics, English Literature, Politics and Latin respectively.

Elliott Smith, a weekly boarder from Great Dunmow, achieved three A* grades and an A grade in Biology, Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry respectively, to secure his dream to read Medicine at the University of East Anglia.

At Felsted since the age of four, Elliott has been a Prefect, Academic and Music Scholar, and gained a Gold Award in the British Biology Olympiad earlier this year.

Felsted School Head Boy Oliver Butler from Chelmsford. Picture: Felsted School Felsted School Head Boy Oliver Butler from Chelmsford. Picture: Felsted School

A Grade 8 drummer, Elliott performed in almost every ensemble going, willing to share his passion for music in all genres. Well known for his singing, he gained second place with his rock band during the Felsted Battle of the Bands.

Other top achievers include:

Minty Latham from Stebbing achieved A*A*A in Economics, Maths and Geography respectively to secure her offer to read Economics at Exeter University.

Tilly Atkinson from Stansted secured her place to read Psychology at Nottingham University with an A* and two A grades in Psychology, Economics and Geography respectively.

David Townsend from Felsted achieved A*AA grades in Maths, Biology and Chemistry respectively to secure his dream of studying Veterinary Medicine at Nottingham University.

Hannah Palma secured three A* grades and an A grade in English Literature, German, History of Art and Art & Design. She overachieved her offer to read History of Art at St Andrews University.

Freya Miller achieved two A* grades and two A grades in Classical Civilisation, English, History and Art & Design, to read English at University of St Andrews.

Head Boy, Oliver Butler from Chelmsford, has secured his offer from Exeter University to read International Relations, after achieving an A* and two A grades in PE, Geography and History respectively.

Alex Wardell secured an A* and two A grades in Geography, Economics and English Literature. He overachieved his university offers, so is currently reconsidering his university options.

