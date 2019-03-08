APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Public Notice Archant

Name of Applicant Felsted School of Felsted, Essex CM6 3LL (this application includes the Prep School) Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Provision of late night refreshment, Provision of alcohol

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant Felsted School of Felsted, Essex CM6 3LL (this application includes the Prep School)

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises.

Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Provision of late night refreshment, Provision of alcohol

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Tuesday 3rd September 2019. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.