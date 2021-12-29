News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Felsted Royal British Legion Club faces closure in the new year

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:05 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 11:35 AM December 29, 2021
A small yellow building - the Felsted Royal British Legion pub

The Felsted Royal British Legion Club was set to close down on January 1, but a meeting will now be held on January 9 to decide on the fate of the building - Credit: Google Earth

Villagers are fighting to save a much-loved Royal British Legion clubhouse in Felsted.

In December, the Fested RBL Club committee announced that it would shut the venue at the end of 2021.

But villagers will host an open meeting at 12.30pm on Sunday, January 9 to discuss the building's future.

Felsted RBL branch secretary Terry Nunn said a new committee is needed to run the club.

Mr Nunn said: "We do not have the hands to run the building at the moment.

"Before Covid-19, it was thriving and events were packed out.

"But people are losing interest after so many decades."

Mr Nunn added that the Felsted RBL branch would continue to run the Poppy Appeal and remembrance events, even if the building closes.

He said: "It would be a big shame to see the clubhouse close.

"It's a lovely building used by our members and people throughout Felsted."

