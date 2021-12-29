Felsted Royal British Legion Club faces closure in the new year
- Credit: Google Earth
Villagers are fighting to save a much-loved Royal British Legion clubhouse in Felsted.
In December, the Fested RBL Club committee announced that it would shut the venue at the end of 2021.
But villagers will host an open meeting at 12.30pm on Sunday, January 9 to discuss the building's future.
Felsted RBL branch secretary Terry Nunn said a new committee is needed to run the club.
Mr Nunn said: "We do not have the hands to run the building at the moment.
"Before Covid-19, it was thriving and events were packed out.
"But people are losing interest after so many decades."
Most Read
- 1 New Braintree bus station to open this week
- 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 3 Essex Covid fight: Schools, support, and Dunmow walk-in jab clinic
- 4 Felsted Royal British Legion Club faces closure in the new year
- 5 Two fire and rescue crews tackle chimney fire in Great Dunmow
- 6 Vehicles had to slow down to avoid stabbing attack
- 7 Essex hospital's new biodiversity garden with 'Buzz Hotel'
- 8 Dunmow store owners offer to pay customer parking fees
- 9 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
- 10 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
Mr Nunn added that the Felsted RBL branch would continue to run the Poppy Appeal and remembrance events, even if the building closes.
He said: "It would be a big shame to see the clubhouse close.
"It's a lovely building used by our members and people throughout Felsted."