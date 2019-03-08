Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Primary school pupils are top of the class after maths competition success

PUBLISHED: 14:38 12 June 2019

Felsted Primary School's victorious maths team. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Felsted Primary School's victorious maths team. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The bright sparks at Felsted Primary School came out on top in an area-wide maths competition.

The Key Stage 2 pupils beat eight other schools in a heat at the Essex Maths Competition held on April 26 at Great Bradfords Junior School in Braintree.

The team of four scored 136 out of a total 155 points and will now go on to represent the area in the Essex finals this month, where they will compete against 15 other teams.

Head teacher Lawrence Garside said: "The children in the team are looking forward to the challenge and will be practicing their mental calculation techniques. The competition takes place every year and encourages pupils to take part in mathematical challenges such as algebra, logic puzzles and general mathematical problem-solving."

The competition has been running for eight years, its goal to engage pupils in maths and teamwork.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE

New ruling group introduces changes at district council

John Lodge is the newly elected leader at Uttlesford District Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Warning over driving on flooded roads after four cars come off A120 near Takeley

A tractor helps to pull free a car following a crash on the A120 westbound at Takeley on Monday, February 27. Photo: Sgt Colin Shead/Essex Police

Pupils pick a fancy way to raise funds for hospital unit

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE

New ruling group introduces changes at district council

John Lodge is the newly elected leader at Uttlesford District Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Warning over driving on flooded roads after four cars come off A120 near Takeley

A tractor helps to pull free a car following a crash on the A120 westbound at Takeley on Monday, February 27. Photo: Sgt Colin Shead/Essex Police

Pupils pick a fancy way to raise funds for hospital unit

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School students took part in a fancy dress walk for charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Anniversary of D-Day is marked with service in Dunmow

A wreath and candles laid at the Dunmow war memorial to mark 75 years since D-Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school pupils are top of the class after maths competition success

Felsted Primary School's victorious maths team. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE

Ambulance staff win landmark court victory over holiday pay - but trust plans to appeal

Dave Prentis of Unison leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24