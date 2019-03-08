Primary school pupils are top of the class after maths competition success

Felsted Primary School's victorious maths team. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The bright sparks at Felsted Primary School came out on top in an area-wide maths competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Key Stage 2 pupils beat eight other schools in a heat at the Essex Maths Competition held on April 26 at Great Bradfords Junior School in Braintree.

The team of four scored 136 out of a total 155 points and will now go on to represent the area in the Essex finals this month, where they will compete against 15 other teams.

Head teacher Lawrence Garside said: "The children in the team are looking forward to the challenge and will be practicing their mental calculation techniques. The competition takes place every year and encourages pupils to take part in mathematical challenges such as algebra, logic puzzles and general mathematical problem-solving."

The competition has been running for eight years, its goal to engage pupils in maths and teamwork.