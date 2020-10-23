Advanced search

Felsted Prep School student’s engineering idea catches the eye of judges

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 23 October 2020

Felsted Prep School pupil Amrit from Flitch Green has been shortlisted in the Young Engineers Competition after being highly commended for her Leaders Award entry. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted Prep School pupil Amrit from Flitch Green has been shortlisted in the Young Engineers Competition after being highly commended for her Leaders Award entry. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

A student from Flitch Green who doesn’t like injections has been shortlisted for the South East England finals of the Young Engineers Competition, after being highly commended for her Leaders Award entry.

A number of budding engineers from Felsted Prep School entered the competition, answering the question ‘If you were an engineer, what would you do?’.

You may also want to watch:

Amrit, 11, created a concept called the Injecto-plaster, which is designed to hold medicine within the plaster which would then be absorbed by the body slowly over a few minutes, avoiding the need for the current immunisation injection.

The plaster would also change colour, to indicate when all the medicine had been absorbed, and be biodegradable to help the environment.

Amrit said: “I don’t like injections and because it also takes valuable time to administer them, my invention benefits both medical staff and their patients. I really hope to be able to make these plasters a reality one day!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Musical Ordinary Days set for ADC Theatre in Cambridge

ADC Theatre’s Week 4 main show musical Ordinary Days

Felsted Prep School student’s engineering idea catches the eye of judges

Felsted Prep School pupil Amrit from Flitch Green has been shortlisted in the Young Engineers Competition after being highly commended for her Leaders Award entry. Picture: Felsted School

Councillors discuss Foakes Hall reopening with health and costs concerns

Great Dunmow Town Council/E.T. Foakes Memorial Hall. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Shop Local: Barnston business casual dining service about to launch

Zoe, Holly, Sarah and Lucy. Picture: Premier Crew Hospitality

Shop Local: Dunmow coffee shop backs campaign and is boosted by your community support

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO