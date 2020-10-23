Felsted Prep School student’s engineering idea catches the eye of judges

A student from Flitch Green who doesn’t like injections has been shortlisted for the South East England finals of the Young Engineers Competition, after being highly commended for her Leaders Award entry.

A number of budding engineers from Felsted Prep School entered the competition, answering the question ‘If you were an engineer, what would you do?’.

Amrit, 11, created a concept called the Injecto-plaster, which is designed to hold medicine within the plaster which would then be absorbed by the body slowly over a few minutes, avoiding the need for the current immunisation injection.

The plaster would also change colour, to indicate when all the medicine had been absorbed, and be biodegradable to help the environment.

Amrit said: “I don’t like injections and because it also takes valuable time to administer them, my invention benefits both medical staff and their patients. I really hope to be able to make these plasters a reality one day!”