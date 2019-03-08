Advanced search

Group hopes plan will protect village from 'unwanted development'

PUBLISHED: 08:12 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 21 June 2019

The plan will be considered by Uttlesford District Council.

The plan will be considered by Uttlesford District Council.

Archant

Felsted residents can have their say on a plan which aims to guide future development in the village during a six-week consultation.

A 'neighbourhood development plan' has been submitted to Uttlesford District Council (UDC); a crucial step in a process which could ultimately see the plan adopted by the authority.

The plan contains policies that seek to guide development in Felsted parish. The policies cover topics such as the environment and general development control issues.

Roy Ramm, chairman of the plan's steering group, said: "The community has suffered badly from unwanted development over the last few years. Land owners and developers continue to put pressure on our community with schemes that offer nothing to our parish and which are resisted by the community but nevertheless receive planning consent.

"With support from our parish council and engaged residents, we have worked hard for more than four years to deliver a plan that meets the minimum requirements imposed on us for development over the next 15 years.

"Unlike those that have gone before, our supported developments deliver a wide range of substantial community benefits, including a range of measures to protect our rural environment and a new doctors' surgery wholly owned by the people of a Felsted."

Under the Localism Act, communities have been given the chance to help shape the way their areas grow, and a neighbourhood plan is a mechanism to do this. A neighbourhood plan must look at the use of land, and can influence development. It cannot be used to restrict or prevent development.

If an independent examiner believes the Felsted plan meets the necessary criteria, the plan will go to parish referendum before, depending on the vote, being adopted by UDC.

Felsted is the third parish in the district to reach this stage, with the plan being submitted by the Felsted neighbourhood plan group.

The submission documents are subject to a six-week consultation period before they can be submitted for examination. The deadline for comments is 5pm on July 24.

Representations can be submitted by e-mail to: planningpolicy@uttlesford.gov.uk or by post to UDC.

