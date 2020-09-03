Advanced search

Felsted Friendship Club has its first meetup since coronavirus lockdown began

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 September 2020

Carole Smith offers tea and cake to Marie Cautley at Felsted Friendship Club. Picture: Dicky Howett

Dicky Howett

The Felsted Friendship Club have met up for again, the first time since February.

They wore masks and 27 had a socially distanced afternoon tea and cake at Felsted’s Memorial Hall.

Committee member Margaret Howett said they had hoped to have had their meetup outside but as it was too windy a day to be outdoors they sat inside, spaced apart.

During coronavirus lockdown, members missed their monthly meetings but they had two little treats delivered to their homes.

They had a cream tea in a bag with all the items so they could assemble it at home, and several weeks later they had a delivery of home made apple pie and cream.

Mrs Howett said they had also telephoned club members, to ensure they had someone to chat with.

