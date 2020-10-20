Former water tower in Felsted being sold at auction

A former water tower housing telecommunications equipment is among the 122 lots going under the auctioneer’s gavel in an online-only auction on Wednesday, November 4.

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted has a guide price of £140,000-plus and is being offered jointly with Dalcour Maclaren and Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It stands on a square parcel of land of 0.07 hectares (0.18 acres).

The land and structure are currently let to Cornerstone Communications Infrastructure Limited.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Never let it be said that we don’t have a complete variety of lots.

“The tower may have future potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Full details of the auction are at www.cliveemson.co.uk