Former water tower in Felsted being sold at auction
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 October 2020
Clive Emson Auctioneers
A former water tower housing telecommunications equipment is among the 122 lots going under the auctioneer’s gavel in an online-only auction on Wednesday, November 4.
Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted has a guide price of £140,000-plus and is being offered jointly with Dalcour Maclaren and Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It stands on a square parcel of land of 0.07 hectares (0.18 acres).
The land and structure are currently let to Cornerstone Communications Infrastructure Limited.
Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Never let it be said that we don’t have a complete variety of lots.
“The tower may have future potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Full details of the auction are at www.cliveemson.co.uk
