A number of Felsted School boarders are welcomed back



A number of Felsted School boarders have been welcomed back, the first time the boarding houses have been open since April.



Year 10 and 12 pupils experienced a week of boarding in two separate boarding houses, completing their virtual learning together, alongside allocated time for co-curricular activities, carefully selected safe sports, personal exercise and social time.

Pupils in Year 10 were allocated to one boarding house as a household and Year 12 pupils were allocated as a household to another, separate boarding house.

The school opened its doors again on June 2 to its younger day pupils in Reception, Year 1 and 6 and then on June 15 to Year 10s and 12s as day pupils only.

A dynamic home learning programme called Felsted at Home has been delivered remotely for all age groups and will continue in September, alongside the on-site provision, until every pupil is safely able to return.



Felsted School is normally home to over 400 senior boarding pupils and 60 prep boarding pupils and is looking forward to welcoming them back in stages at the end of August and beginning of September.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “Everyone has adapted well to the new rules and systems we have in place, to keep everyone safe, and parents have been very supportive and appreciative of the care that has been taken to make the return such a success.”

Felsted was shortlisted by the Times Education Supplement for Boarding School of the Year 2020, for its boarding offering.

