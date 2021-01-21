Published: 12:00 PM January 21, 2021

The Swan Inn pub in Felsted, which has pivoted its business in lockdown to become a farm shop, is rallying the community to help others.

On Thursdays to Sundays when they are open they become a drop-off point for donations for Uttlesford Foodbank. The drop-off is outside.

Lauren Murray and Peter White then drive the donations to the foodbank in Saffron Walden every Sunday, along with leftover farm shop produce.

Lauren said they've had a great number of kind messages, and pledges of support.

"Everybody seems very kind. We have such a big village. That's why the shop is doing so well - so many houses with cupboards full of Christmas stuff they don't want!"

Lauren said a lot of people were facing a more difficult time, with reports of an 89 percent rise in the use of foodbanks since the crisis hit in March.

She said every donation, no matter the size, was gratefully taken.

Donations for Uttlesford foodbank - Credit: Swan Inn



