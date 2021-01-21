News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Swan Inn customers support the foodbank

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM January 21, 2021   
man with donated food

Peter White of Felsted - Credit: Swan Inn

The Swan Inn pub in Felsted, which has pivoted its business in lockdown to become a farm shop, is rallying the community to help others.

On Thursdays to Sundays when they are open they become a drop-off point for donations for Uttlesford Foodbank. The drop-off is outside.

Lauren Murray and Peter White then drive the donations to the foodbank in Saffron Walden every Sunday, along with leftover farm shop produce.

Lauren said they've had a great number of kind messages, and pledges of support.

"Everybody seems very kind. We have such a big village. That's why the shop is doing so well - so many houses with cupboards full of Christmas stuff they don't want!"

You may also want to watch:

Lauren said a lot of people were facing a more difficult time, with reports of an 89 percent rise in the use of foodbanks since the crisis hit in March. 

She said every donation, no matter the size, was gratefully taken.

man with donated food bundle

Donations for Uttlesford foodbank - Credit: Swan Inn


Most Read

  1. 1 Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'
  2. 2 Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy
  3. 3 Seventh flood in Great Bardfield breaks pavement
  1. 4 Public toilets for new Victoria Square town centre development
  2. 5 Former POW camp on council heritage list
  3. 6 Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community
  4. 7 Swan Inn customers support the foodbank
  5. 8 Dolly the pig gets help after getting stuck in the mud
  6. 9 Stop Stansted Expansion accused of leading council 'over the cliff'
  7. 10 MasterChef winner Chef Webb's lockdown recipe
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council

Essex County Council to discuss council tax increase of up to £40

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex | Updated

Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Grandmother rescued from muddy field in Little Bardfield

Roger Brown

person

Environment News

Trees are planted in Great Bardfield

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus