Felsted concert raises more than £1,000 for Ukraine

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:06 PM August 8, 2022
The Kyiv Classical Accordion Duo performed at a charity concert in Felsted

A concert was held at New Street United Reformed Church in Felsted to raise money to support the people of Ukraine.

The concert was held on Thursday, August 4 and featured the Kyiv Classical Accordion Duo, Igor and Oleksii.

They performed Ukrainian music in the first half, and after some light refreshments during the interval, performed English pieces - including McCartney and Webber, in the second half.

The total proceeds from the concert came to more than £1,000.

June Milne, who works with Felsted Aid for Deprived Children/UK Aid, said: "Thank you to all who attended.

"[The duo] has had a very successful week of five concerts, raising in excess of £5,500. Their tour now continues to Oxford and then to Scotland.

"We wish them well as they strive to support the people of Ukraine."

The charity is working to get aid to the Revival Centre in Chernihiv, which helps children and young people.

