Felsted Aid for Deprived Children delivers humanitarian supplies to the Ukraine

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 October 2020

Supporters and volunteers of Felsted Aid for Deprived Children (UK – Aid) have delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid to the Revival Centre, Ukraine. Picture: Alan Hilliar

Alan Hilliar

Felsted Aid for Deprived Children (UK – Aid) has delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid to the Revival Centre in the Ukraine.

The charity aims to help sick and under-privileged children, especially those still suffering from the effects of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The Revival Centre was established in 1996 in the town of Chernihiv, and treats sick and disabled children. It has been recognised by UNICEF as a centre of excellence.

The group said they wish to thank all those who have generously donated both goods and financial assistance.

The aid will help families with sick or disabled children, and 24 other institutions including orphanages and hospitals.

They are now working towards the next lorry for 2021 which will also be their 21st year as a charity.

Alan Hilliar, one of the charity’s founders, said: “Many thanks to so many supporters and volunteers who have now become friends. We could not have done it without you. Good job!”

