Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2020
Clive Emson Auctioneers
A disused water tower in Felsted sparked a bidding war at auction.
The tower in Garnetts Lane sold for £202,000 freehold through Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It was offered jointly for sale with Dalcour Maclaren.
Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This was online auctioneering at its finest as this unusual lot sparked a brilliant bidding war.
“Although we are not aware of the new owner’s intentions, we considered that he tower may have future potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The tower currently houses telecommunications equipment.
The land and structure are currently let to Cornerstone Communications Infrastructure Limited on a commercial lease for a period of 15 years from 1 December 2015.
