Students gain bicycle confidence skills
- Credit: Felsted Primary School
Pupils at Felsted Primary have been practising their cycle skills.
The school was able to access funds through the sports partnership.
Year 6 pupils took part in a two day course to gain the Bikeability award and learned the skills necessary to ride their bikes safely on the road.
Year 6 children who live in the village are now able to ride their bicycles to and from school.
Year 2 pupils spent a day on the Lean to Ride course. They practiced skills such as stopping, starting and turning.
Lawrence Garside, Co-Headteacher, said: “It is really encouraging to see the Year 6 develop their road awareness and to give them and their parents confidence to allow them to cycle to school knowing that the children have been well trained.
“This will ultimately help the environment and parking around the school.
“Our Year 2 children’s confidence has improved, even with just a single day’s training.
“They love being on their bikes and this will have a knock on effect with their fitness levels!”