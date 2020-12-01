Advanced search

Students gain bicycle confidence skills

PUBLISHED: 17:46 01 December 2020

Pupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Felsted Primary School

Pupils at Felsted Primary have been practising their cycle skills.

Pupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOLPupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOL

The school was able to access funds through the sports partnership.

Year 6 pupils took part in a two day course to gain the Bikeability award and learned the skills necessary to ride their bikes safely on the road.

Year 6 children who live in the village are now able to ride their bicycles to and from school.

Year 2 pupils spent a day on the Lean to Ride course. They practiced skills such as stopping, starting and turning.

Pupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOLPupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Lawrence Garside, Co-Headteacher, said: “It is really encouraging to see the Year 6 develop their road awareness and to give them and their parents confidence to allow them to cycle to school knowing that the children have been well trained.

“This will ultimately help the environment and parking around the school.

“Our Year 2 children’s confidence has improved, even with just a single day’s training.

“They love being on their bikes and this will have a knock on effect with their fitness levels!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Students gain bicycle confidence skills

Pupils at Felsted Primary School have been practising their cycle skills. Picture: FELSTED PRIMARY SCHOOL

‘Almost certain’ that care homes will have to close

Councillor John Spence

Ellie donates her hair and cash to help two charities

Felsted Prep School pupil Ellie aged 8 from Ashdon donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: FELSTED PREP SCHOOL

Thief steals woman’s cards from purse left in unlocked car

Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer who jumped in river

Cambridge Crown Court PICTURE: Archant