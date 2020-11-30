News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ellie donates her hair and cash to help two charities

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:06 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020
Felsted Prep School pupil Ellie aged 8 from Ashdon donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: FELSTED PREP SCHOOL - Credit: Felsted Prep School

A girl from Ashdon has had 12 inches cut from her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and young people with hair loss.

Felsted Prep School pupil Ellie aged 8 from Ashdon has raised over ?1,500 for two charities and donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children and young people with hair loss. Picture: FELSTED PREP SCHOOL - Credit: Felsted Prep School

Felsted Prep School pupil Ellie also raised over £1,500 for two charities - £570 for the Trust to make the hair into a wig, and an additional £1,000 in sponsorship.

The second lot of money has been donated to Charlie’s Angels, a charity which raises money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital where her friend Charlie had his treatment.

Eight-year-old Ellie was inspired by her friend Charlie, who lost his hair when he was four. She decided to grow her hair until it was long enough to donate.

Felsted Prep Head Simon James said: “At Felsted, we inspire our children to make a difference to those around them and we are very proud of how Ellie has found a way to do this through a very personal approach.”

