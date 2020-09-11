Advanced search

Dunmow salon launches Feet Out To Help Out

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 September 2020

Scarlett & Stone staff in Great Dunmow, in their masks. Picture: Anna Harvey

Scarlett and Stone

A Dunmow beauty salon has launched a spin on the Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Scarlett & Stone The Beauty Experts has created Feet Out to Help Out, to encourage clients back into the salon, with discounted treatments on certain days and times throughout September.

Salon owner Anna Harvey said: “Many of our clients have already returned but not as many as we need.

“These are challenging times and we must be creative to encourage clients and shoppers back, not just for beauty salons but for all of the High Street, if we are to survive.

“Before we were allowed to reopen we had a huge poster in the front window enabling us to ‘talk’ to the captive audience that now queue for the Post Office in front of our shop, explaining what we do and how large a salon we are.

Dunmow beauty salon Scarlett and Stone's window sign. Picture: Scarlett and Stone The Beauty ExpertsDunmow beauty salon Scarlett and Stone's window sign. Picture: Scarlett and Stone The Beauty Experts

“I understand people are nervous to come out and I want to reassure them we have the highest safety measures in place and the space to keep them safe.”

Rachael Clark, chair of Dunmow Town Team said: “I think she has come up with a great idea, a nice take on the government scheme.”

MP Kemi Badenoch said: “As part of my shop local campaign, I have been encouraging residents to support our local business during the difficult economic climate.

Scarlett and Stone The Beauty Experts shop front in Great Dunmow. Picture: Scarlett and StoneScarlett and Stone The Beauty Experts shop front in Great Dunmow. Picture: Scarlett and Stone

“I heard about Scarlett & Stone’s latest initiative which is a great incentive to encourage locals to visit their Dunmow salon.

“Innovative ideas and promotions like this will help kickstart our local economy and I look forward to hearing about similar schemes across the constituency.”

Learn more here: Scarlett & Stone



























































