Farleigh Hospice to host wooftastic walk in May

Andra Maciuca

Published: 6:05 PM April 8, 2021   
Farleigh Hospice fundraising manager Debbie de Boltz and her dog, Pebbles

Farleigh Hospice fundraising manager Debbie de Boltz and her dog, Pebbles - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

A charity which helps Essex residents with life-limiting illness is organising group walks with friends and dogs. 

Farleigh Hospice’s virtual Tails and Trails event will take place over next month’s bank holiday weekend, between May 1 and 3. People can meet outside with up to five friends. 

With both 5k and 10k options available, participants can choose to walk, run or jog this sponsored challenge. The aim is to raise a minimum of £25 in sponsorship per group. 

Farleigh Hospice fundraising manager, Debbie de Boltz said: “Participants don’t have to have a dog to take part, this event is suitable for lone walkers, families and dog owners.  

Registration is open and closes on April 29. It costs £15 per household, which includes celebratory medals for participants, a bandana for their dog and additional goodies in the welcome pack donated by Marriage’s and Fish4Dogs. 

To register, visit www.farleighhospice.org/events/tails-trails 

Charity News
Chelmsford News
Braintree News
Dunmow News

