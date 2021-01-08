Published: 6:59 PM January 8, 2021

Farleigh Hospice's planned Christmas tree recycling service has had to be cancelled because of the pandemic - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

Farleigh Hospice has had to cancel the annual Christmas tree collection because of the pandemic.

They said the safety of volunteers and communities was paramount and the risk to the public and volunteers was too great.

Alison Stevens, chief executive of Farleigh Hospice said: “We would like to apologise to everyone who has registered for our Christmas tree recycling.

"The decision to cancel the event was in response to the current state of emergency following the increase in Covid-19 cases across Essex. This decision will have a financial impact on the hospice. However, the safety of our community and volunteers is paramount and outweighs the financial implications.

"As a charity working on the frontline of the pandemic, we have seen first-hand the shocking impact of Covid-19 and we want to do everything we can to protect our community and help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our community for their continued support for what has been one of the most challenging years in our history.

"At Farleigh Hospice, we are committed to continuing to provide care to those with life-limiting illnesses and will continue to do so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are also very aware that there will be even more people needing our services over the next few months and we have been preparing for this increase.

"We aim to keep our staff, volunteers and the people who use our services safe whilst continuing to provide much-needed care for those who are at the end of their lives."

Christmas trees can still be recycled through local authorities.

Uttlesford Council offers a Christmas tree recycling scheme. For more information visit: https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/christmas-tree-recycling

Essex County Council Recycling Centres are based across mid-Essex and will recycle Christmas Trees free of charge. For more information visit: www.essex.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Braintree District Council provides drop off points across the district. For more information visit: https://rb.gy/vot6d1

Chelmsford City Council residents can place their Christmas trees in their brown bins. For more information visit: https://rb.gy/6jdeln

Alternately, Christmas trees can be broken into small pieces and put in a home compost bin.