Could you capture the beauty of Essex for Farleigh Hospice?
- Credit: Farleigh Hospice/Tracey Vine
An Essex hospice has launched its annual photography competition with the lucky winners set to feature in a 2022 calendar.
Farleigh Hospice, Chelmsford, needs to fill its calendar with photos which capture the beauty of Essex.
The calendar will be sold from October to raise money for the hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses.
Graham Fisher of Farleigh Hospice said: "We are so lucky in Essex to be surrounded by so much beauty, which is why we decided to make Essex the theme of this year’s competition."
He added: "It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned snapper or simply enjoy taking a shot or two on your phone, all entries are welcome as long as they are taken within the borders of Essex."
Entries must be submitted online (https://www.farleighhospice.org/about-us/news/photography-competition-2021) by Sunday, July 20.
You may also want to watch:
Calendar sales will contribute towards the £16,500 which Farleigh Hospice spends every day on its services.
Most Read
- 1 They've made a difference in Uttlesford!
- 2 Felsted's new cafe supports coffee scheme
- 3 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 4 Secretary of State 'cannot call in' Stansted Airport expansion
- 5 Serious injury ends Dunmow game early but Aythorpe Roding and High Roding claim wins
- 6 Fears of a 'closure plan by stealth' on libraries despite reassurances
- 7 Essex landmarks - as art created by typewriters
- 8 Could you capture the beauty of Essex for Farleigh Hospice?
- 9 Archant announces major recruitment drive
- 10 Ted's 100th birthday celebrates a lifetime in aviation