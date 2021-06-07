News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Could you capture the beauty of Essex for Farleigh Hospice?

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 7, 2021   
Hedingham Castle - a blocky building made out of stone - sits on a hill behind some trees

Farleigh Hospice has launched its 2021 photo competition. Tracey Vine's photo of Hedingham Castle won in 2020. Picture: Tracey Vine - Credit: Farleigh Hospice/Tracey Vine

An Essex hospice has launched its annual photography competition with the lucky winners set to feature in a 2022 calendar.

Farleigh Hospice, Chelmsford, needs to fill its calendar with photos which capture the beauty of Essex.

The calendar will be sold from October to raise money for the hospice which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Graham Fisher of Farleigh Hospice said: "We are so lucky in Essex to be surrounded by so much beauty, which is why we decided to make Essex the theme of this year’s competition."

A wooden windmill painted black and white against a blue sky: Mountnessing Windmill

Chelsea Camp was one of several 2020 winners in the Farleigh Hospice photo competition with their photo of Mountnessing Windmill, Brentwood. Picture: Chelsea Camp - Credit: Farleigh Hospice/Chelsea Camp

He added: "It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned snapper or simply enjoy taking a shot or two on your phone, all entries are welcome as long as they are taken within the borders of Essex."

Entries must be submitted online (https://www.farleighhospice.org/about-us/news/photography-competition-2021) by Sunday, July 20.

Calendar sales will contribute towards the £16,500 which Farleigh Hospice spends every day on its services.

