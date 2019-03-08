Fun on the farm at open day for Rainbow Rural Centre

Families enjoyed a fun day on the farm with tractor trailer rides, animals and games in Barnston on Sunday (August 18).

Rainbow Rural Centre, a farm which provides activities and support for disabled and vulnerable people, opened its gates to the public, who enjoyed refreshments, browsed the handmade produce on offer and explored the grounds.

Carol Monk, centre owner said: "Everyone came because they had heard of the Rainbow Rural Centre, and wanted to see for themselves the wonderful countryside setting and see the many different rural skills and therapies we can offer. Our visitors enjoyed the tractor trailer rides around the farm and were able to see the farm animals and the wildlife. Thank you to everyone who helped us."

Stall holders included Rainbow Reflexology and Alex Gillard Equine Therapy. The centre were also supported by the Council for Voluntary Services in Uttlesford which ran the pony trailer service.