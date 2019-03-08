Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fun on the farm at open day for Rainbow Rural Centre

PUBLISHED: 08:46 21 August 2019

Visitors could browse the stalls of crafts and homemade produce. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Visitors could browse the stalls of crafts and homemade produce. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Families enjoyed a fun day on the farm with tractor trailer rides, animals and games in Barnston on Sunday (August 18).

Homemade produce was on sale during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDHomemade produce was on sale during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

Rainbow Rural Centre, a farm which provides activities and support for disabled and vulnerable people, opened its gates to the public, who enjoyed refreshments, browsed the handmade produce on offer and explored the grounds.

Carol Monk, centre owner said: "Everyone came because they had heard of the Rainbow Rural Centre, and wanted to see for themselves the wonderful countryside setting and see the many different rural skills and therapies we can offer. Our visitors enjoyed the tractor trailer rides around the farm and were able to see the farm animals and the wildlife. Thank you to everyone who helped us."

Stall holders included Rainbow Reflexology and Alex Gillard Equine Therapy. The centre were also supported by the Council for Voluntary Services in Uttlesford which ran the pony trailer service.

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

Fun on the farm at open day for Rainbow Rural Centre

Visitors could browse the stalls of crafts and homemade produce. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Has EU referendum changed the way we view politics? Debate will aim to find out

The event takes place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.
Drive 24