Family’s gratitude over hundreds of pounds raised at trader’s funeral

Nearly £650 has been raised in memory of Nigel May, the manager of a long-established business in Dunmow.

Nigel was a business director at department store May & Brett, in High Street, and had worked at the family business for almost 50 years.

After his death on May 28, at the age of 63, his family suggested people make a donation in Nigel's memory to the Woodland Trust and British Heart Foundation, rather than bringing flowers to the funeral service. A collection box for both charities was also placed in May & Brett.

Ann May, Nigel's wife, said: "£638 was raised which was split between the Woodland Trust and British Heart Foundation. I'd like to thank everyone who gave so generously in Nigel's memory, attended his funeral and took the time to write so many warm and comforting messages in the book of condolence. All these things were appreciated enormously by all the family so thanks, once again, to all."

More than 150 town traders and residents lined Dunmow's High Street on June 28, the day of Nigel's funeral, to pay their respects as his cortege progressed to the church.

Born at Colchester maternity unit on June 24, 1955, to Douglas and Beryl May, Nigel was educated in Dunmow, finishing his school years at Helena Romanes School.

At 15-years-old, Nigel started working at the business on Saturdays, before joining full-time when he was 16 and later undertaking a business studies course at Chelmsford College.

Whilst dedicated to the shop, he also enjoyed gardening, kept chickens at his home which he shared with Ann and was a qualified scuba diver. He was also passionate about music, particularly jazz, and loved to spend time with his family.

Brother Julian May worked alongside Nigel for decades. Following his death, Julian said: "The shop was Nigel's life, as it has been for all my family who have worked here. Losing Nigel has been a massive loss and I'll miss him terribly, both as a dear brother and a colleague."

May & Brett was formed in 1935 by Basil May and Hubert Brett, with Douglas May, Nigel's father, joining in 1950.