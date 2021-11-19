A furnace has exploded inside a Braintree factory.

Firefighters from Braintree, Dunmow and South Woodham Ferrers were called to the blaze inside a factory on Swinbourne Drive, on the Springwood Industrial Estate.

Crews were called at around 12.15pm today (Friday, November 19), and have urged people to avoid the area.

Firefighters rushed to a furnace explosion inside a Braintree factory - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

All factory staff were able to evacuate as crews dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters have extinguished the fire using dry powder and remain at the scene to monitor any hotspots."

Neil Fenwick, area manager, said: “Crews did an excellent job with site staff to stop the fire from spreading and to make the scene safe.

"We worked closely with our partners in the Ambulance Service to ensure the scene was being managed safely.”