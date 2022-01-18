News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sunday's event for the 100 year anniversary of village hall

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:41 AM January 18, 2022
Wethersfield Village Hall is 100 years old this year.

To celebrate, an exhibition of its history and that of the interlinked Club is being held on Sunday (January 23) from 12noon to 4pm. 

The hall was given to the village as a meeting place by Mrs Maberley.

Edith Maberley (nee Raven) was one of four children and Wethersfield Brewery had been run by her family. Edith was the only surviving child.

By 1915 the brewery had closed and most of the property was sold to Greene King.

However, Edith Maberley retained the maltings where they had stored the grain for the brewing process and Hillfoot House, which had been her home.

She felt it was important that men returning from war, and unable to find employment, had somewhere to meet and socialise.

She gave the maltings as a meeting place and later offered the rooms on the ground floor as the village hall.

