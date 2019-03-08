European Elections 2019: how Uttlesford voted

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

More than 10,000 Uttlesford voters turned to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party in the European Elections last week.

New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATER New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The newly formed party came out top in the district, securing 10,137 votes whilst the Conservatives and Labour lagged behind in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

In the East of England The Brexit Party secured the highest percentage of the vote at 37.83%, taking three of the seven seats up for grabs.

But it was also a big night for the Liberal Democrats who took two, and for The Green Party which won its first ever seat in the region.

The Conservatives hung on to the last seat - but Labour's Alex Mayer lost out as the party failed to get enough votes to take a seat under the proportional representation system.

In the East of the England the turnout was 36.4%, fractionally down from 36.6& in 2014- but it was noticeably higher in Remain-voting districts in the west of the region.

Across Uttlesford, 26,960 people voted, with the Liberal Democrats coming in second with 7645 votes, followed by the Green Party (3460), Conservatives (2838), Change UK (1066), Labour (890), UKIP (577) and finally the English Democrats trailing behind with 152 votes whilst Attila Csordas secured 46.

The number of spoilt ballots came to 149.

The Brexit Party will be sending Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery to Brussels and Strasbourg from this region. The Liberal Democrat MEPs are Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsinga. Dr Catherine Rowett won for The Green Party and Geoffrey Van Orden retained one seat for the Conservatives.

June Mummery, a fish merchant from Lowestoft in Suffolk, was one of the successful Brexit Party candidates and promised to take the battle for the region's fisheries to Brussels.

She said: "We will get over to Brussels as soon as we can to get on with getting us out of Europe and getting our fishing grounds back from Europe."

While UEA Professor Dr Rowett said she was looking forward to being part of a large Green group from across the continent in the European Parliament.

"I'm hoping to go over on Wednesday, I think I can go by train and get back the same day because I've got some exams to sort out on Thursday! But this is a great day for us and very important - we have won seats in places we have never done that well before!"

And Lucy Nethsingha for the Liberal Democrats was determined to take the Remain message to Europe: "We are going to Brussels to fight Brexit and to remain in the EU, the tide is turning as these elections show," she said.