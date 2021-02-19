Essex Young Musician of the Year is open for entries
- Credit: Essex Young Musician of the Year Competition
The 2021 Essex Young Musician of the Year Competition is open and looking for entries.
This year marks the 37th contest, which aims to support and encourage young musicians of talent and potential.
The competition is open to instrumentalists and singers, aged 26 or under on July 4. Unfortunately, organists are unable to take part.
Participants need to have been born in Essex including the old Essex towns of Ilford, Wanstead and Woodford, have a home address in Essex, or attend or have attended school or college in Essex. The closing date for entries is May 31.
First prize is for £1,000, a cup for a year and a recital engagement. There are additional prizes, including two for under 19s who have given the most outstanding performances in their age group.
You may also want to watch:
Applications should be made online through the website www.ongarmusicclub.org.uk
Most Read
- 1 14 weeks of work to start on new cycle route and footpath
- 2 Dogs with cropped ears signed over to RSPCA for rehoming
- 3 Plans to convert former HSBC bank into flats
- 4 Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch
- 5 Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for Pasta Carbonara
- 6 'It looked like Game of Thrones' - Flitch Green has ice trees
- 7 Lockdown library 'bigger' but more lenders and donations needed
- 8 Extra £7.2m in Covid-19 support to Essex businesses
- 9 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood
- 10 Essex and Herts Air Ambulance receives keys to the new airbase