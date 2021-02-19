Published: 7:00 AM February 19, 2021

Archive image: The 2018 winner, pianist Jamie Cochrane, with other prize winners - Credit: Essex Young Musician of the Year Competition

The 2021 Essex Young Musician of the Year Competition is open and looking for entries.

This year marks the 37th contest, which aims to support and encourage young musicians of talent and potential.

The competition is open to instrumentalists and singers, aged 26 or under on July 4. Unfortunately, organists are unable to take part.

Participants need to have been born in Essex including the old Essex towns of Ilford, Wanstead and Woodford, have a home address in Essex, or attend or have attended school or college in Essex. The closing date for entries is May 31.

First prize is for £1,000, a cup for a year and a recital engagement. There are additional prizes, including two for under 19s who have given the most outstanding performances in their age group.

You may also want to watch:

Applications should be made online through the website www.ongarmusicclub.org.uk