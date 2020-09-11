Advanced search

Give a wave to Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 September 2020

The 2019 Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run. Picture: Saffron Photo

Roger King

The seventh Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run takes place on Sunday (September 13).

They will arrive at The Downs by Stebbing Park at around 11am.

The route will go past the church, up Warehouse Road and past Collops Villas. The run will then turn towards Andrews Field.

They will pass through Church End and Shalford Village main Street at around midday and Great Bardfield School Green at around 12.30pm.

Organisers hope that as many people as possible will turn out to wave.

The event is raising money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Each entrant will make a donation to the cause rather than asking for sponsors. Last year’s event raised £8,425.

The event was reorganised from the original planned May date because of the pandemic.

