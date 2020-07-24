The top 6 best Sunday roasts in Dunmow and surrounding villages

Six of the best Sunday Roasts in Dunmow and surrounding villages. Archant

Looking for a great Sunday roast? Try these in Dunmow and surrounding villages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fox on the Green in Finchingfield. Picture: Brossiter The Fox on the Green in Finchingfield. Picture: Brossiter

Fox on The Green, Finchingfield CM7 4JX

A 16th century coaching inn overlooking the village green and duck pond, serving Sunday roasts between 12noon and 5pm with a choice of beef, pork or vegetarian mushroom and cashew wellington.

Eat on the terrace, garden, village green or take home via pre-order with a specific collection time. Online ordering is live via https://www.foxonthegreen.co.uk/ or call them on 01371 810151.

The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: Mary Glover The Vine Bar and Grill in Great Bardfield. Picture: Mary Glover

The Vine Bar & Grill, Vine Street, Great Bardfield CM7 4SR

Book a table for Sunday roasts and eat in the bar restaurant or on the terrace or in the garden. Choices include Gloucester Old Spot pork loin, 20 day dry aged beef sirloin, honey and mustard glazed gammon, mixed meat platter, roast chicken, or a vegetarian butternut squash and apricot pumpkin tart.

They also do a children’s roast option. All roasts are served with vegetables, yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and gravy.

The Finchingfield Lion. Picture: Finchingfield Lion The Finchingfield Lion. Picture: Finchingfield Lion

The Finchingfield Lion, 6 Church Hill, Finchingfield CM7 4NN

This cosy country pub serves food seven days and their Sunday roasts are lovely. They’ve also got tempting starters and puddings! You can eat in the dining room, bar or beer garden – the garden now has a boules court.

They’re also doing takeaway food. Call 01371 810400 to give them your food order or reserve a table.

The Saracens Head Hotel, Great Dunmow. Picture: The Saracens Head The Saracens Head Hotel, Great Dunmow. Picture: The Saracens Head

The Saracens Head Hotel, High Street, Dunmow CM6 1AG

This 15th century coaching inn with lots of charm does great home-cooked food and serves Sunday roasts on Sundays from 12noon to 8.30pm.

They’ve got a restaurant, bar, new heated terrace (and hotel rooms if you want to stay!). Their live music Sunday Sessions are back from 3pm to 5pm in the garden terrace. Some walk in tables are available subject to availability but best to book in advance by emailing functions@saracenshead-hotel.co.uk

Square 1 Restaurant in Great Dunmow. Picture: Spencer Hewitt Square 1 Restaurant in Great Dunmow. Picture: Spencer Hewitt

Square 1 Restaurant High Street, Dunmow CM6 1AB

Square 1 Restaurant is run by Spencer and Claire Hewitt who offer a relaxed but formal dining experience.

Sunday lunch runs noon to 3pm, and the menu changes weekly so get in touch for the latest delights – such as roasted belly pork served with cauliflower four ways and jus, or roast sirloin of beef or chicken served with all the trimmings you’d expect for a Sunday feast. Menus are viewed online only, guests are temperature checked and there is a hand sanitiser station on arrival.

Email info@square1restaurant.co.uk

Angel and Harp pub, Dunmow. Picture: SaffronPhoto Angel and Harp pub, Dunmow. Picture: SaffronPhoto

The Angel & Harp, 16 Church Street, Dunmow CM6 2AD

A modern British pub serving Sunday roasts from 12noon to 8pm – and again on Mondays from 12noon to 9.30pm (They do two for one on the roasts on Mondays). Choices include topside of beef, turkey with pigs in blankets, pork loin with apple sauce and crackling.

They’ve a vegan cranberry and nut roast, and a children’s roast available too. Dine indoors or in the beer garden.

You can also order drinks and food from the bar via your phone. If you want to, you can advance order food for takeaway and if you’re within a five mile radius they’ll deliver for a small charge. Call 01371 859259.