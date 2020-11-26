Advanced search

“Our schemes are radical” says councillor as Essex awarded highest grant to improve sustainable travel

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 November 2020

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

Braintree and Chelmsford are among the locations which will receive grant money from the Department of Transport to develop cycling and walking routes, to reduce congestion and pollution and to make streets around schools safer.

Essex was granted over £7m, the highest allocation of any county in England, to improve sustainable travel.

Councils, councillors, businesses, cycling groups, access groups and other local organisations will help plan measures to improve everyday life.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “Our schemes are radical. We have created a blueprint for active travel which will put Essex at the forefront of sustainable transport.

“These schemes will change the way residents use and think about their streets - spending more time in more attractive streets, where motorised traffic no longer dominates to the same extent.

“We will be reallocating road space - but only where it makes sense - and we will be consulting publicly on all proposals.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

“Our schemes are radical” says councillor as Essex awarded highest grant to improve sustainable travel

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Christmas windows are ready, lights are on, and the tree is coming to the Square

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Picture: THE CURIOSITY SHOP

Boost for football facilities across Uttlesford with plans for significant investment

Football facilities across England are set for significant investment. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts

Coronavirus. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Uttlesford residents want to shop locally more, survey suggests

The majority of our Uttlesford respondents want to shop locally more because of the pandemic. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.