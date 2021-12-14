A member of Sirius Young Performers, Chloe Dean recording her song called The Barn. - Credit: Nicholas Harvey

A member of Sirius Young Performers, an Essex performing arts school, has written and released her first song.

The Barn by Chloe Dean is now on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and other platforms.

A video is set to follow in the new year, alongside an album.

Nicholas Harvey, the managing director of Sirus Young Performers in Little Dunmow, said they are very proud of Chloe's success.

Chloe wrote the song, played the piano and sang on the recording she sent to them during the first lockdown.

Nicholas said: "We loved it as soon as we heard it, one of the joys being its simplicity.

"She was due to be singing this at one of our showcases, but due to Covid, this didn’t happen.

"As such, we decided we would use it this Christmas and thought it may be nice to fine tune it a bit in a studio which we have now done."

For the Christmas version of the song, Braintree resident Chloe has developed the song with more melody and it has been recorded with the theatre company of nine to 16-year-olds backing her.

Members of Sirius Young Performers, an Essex performing arts organisation - Credit: Sirius Young Performers

Sirius Young Performers was established in 2018 with the idea of having two shows per year.

But very quickly, the plan expanded.

The students wrote, produced, performed, compered and even worked back stage including sound and lighting.

Their YouTube channel launched last year.

The Sirius casting agency for film, TV and theatre opens its books for new talent in January. See their Facebook page for details.

December show

The Sirius Young Performers show takes place on Saturday (December 18) at Felsted Memorial Hall at 7pm.

Tickets start from £7.50. Email nicholas.harvey@siriusyp.co.uk to book.