Published: 5:00 PM March 30, 2021

Take Note Essex Concert Band got together online to perform for VE Day 2020. Picture: Alan Stratton - Credit: Alan Stratton conductor - still of submitted video

Can you sing? Take Note Essex Concert Band is working on a new ‘lockdown’ video, and would like to get as many singers involved as possible.

The band's latest project is music from Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Singers from a full range of ages are sought, including as many under 18s as possible with their parent or guardian's consent.

Participants will be provided with a backing track and lyrics and will record themselves singing from their own homes, on something like their smartphone.

The footage will be edited together to create a video of the band and singers all performing together in a virtual world.

You may also want to watch:

Conductor Alan Stratton said: "It’s a perfect ‘end to lockdown’ project!"

Take Note Essex Concert Band formed three years ago and is based in Great Dunmow.

Like many bands, participants have not been able to get together for concerts in real life during the pandemic.

Their last concert as a group before lockdown was the Christmas 2019 concert in Great Dunmow when Alan Dedicoat, voice of the balls on the National Lottery programmes, was the compere.

But lockdown hasn't stopped the music.

Alan said: "This time last year we had our last rehearsal. We couldn't rehearse live but we thought 'we have still got to play together'."

Using Alan's technical knowledge and skills, they recorded their own performances with music from the hit film La La Land. They also marked VE Day 2020 virtually by performing Nimrod from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

These individually recorded pieces were then edited together to create the performance.

The latest project will commemorate the first year of working this way because of the pandemic and national restrictions.

Alan added: "We thought it would be great to get other members of the community to be part of that video."

If you would like to take part, please contact Alan by email on alan@takenoteessex.co.uk , via their Facebook page @takenoteessexconcertband or call 07889851588 for more information. The closing date is April 20.