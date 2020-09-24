Advanced search

Finchingfield resident’s debut short stories book called Crickets on Cocaine is published

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 September 2020

Finchingfield resident Nettie Firman's first published book called Crickets On Cocaine. Picture: Nettie Firman

Nettie Firman

A Finchingfield resident has published her first collection of short stories.

Finchingfield author Nettie Firman who has published her first book. Picture: Vanity Studios, London.Finchingfield author Nettie Firman who has published her first book. Picture: Vanity Studios, London.

Nettie Firman’s book called Crickets on Cocaine has already sold 200 copies without being able to hold a traditional book launch.

The title comes from one of the eight short stories, where a woman who goes to a hotel to write and says the cicadas sound like crickets on cocaine.

Nettie said she has written stories for about two years, though she has been fond of writing since she was a child.

Her inaugural collection came out in June.

“I would like to think that my writing has been inspired by Roald Dahl and Ian McEwan - resulting in grown-up, dark Enid Blyton for grown-ups!

“My inspiration for a story can come from a humble bag of rubbish dumped on the edge of the road to an overheard conversation in a supermarket.”

The stories are set between 1977 and 2010, mostly in England, but the final and longest story is set between Dorset and Egypt.

Nettie, a sculptor and artist, said she finds her words flow when she sits at her kitchen table, and she writes using a normal plastic biro.

“If I write with an expensive pen I have no flow,” she said.

“Whenever I have a bit of time I write.”

Nettie said ideas just come to her.

“I can’t explain where it comes from. That’s such a blessing. And when I’m writing a story story I’m completely preoccupied, when I go on a dog walk or do the ironing I’m thinking about the characters.”

Nettie said that while it was a joy to have a book, self-publishing wasn’t for the faint-hearted as there are so many things including proof reading that she’s had to do.

But she said she was also proud of the high quality finish of her book.

The first story called ‘Good Manners’ can be read online through Amazon.

The book is available from Harts Bookshop, Maldon Books, In-Between The Lines in Great Bardfield, The Finchingfield Guildhall, Amazon as a paperback or Kindle e-book, and bookshops in London.

It’s also available directly from the author priced at £11.99. Email nettiefirman@btinternet.com

