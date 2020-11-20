News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Shop Local: free range turkeys, geese and chickens

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:00 PM November 20, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD...

Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

A family business that has been running for many years can sell you free range poultry for your Christmas table.

Advertising Christmas turkeys with hay bales in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Advertising Christmas turkeys with hay bales in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Byford and Wright at Nortofts Farm in Wethersfield has locally reared turkeys, geese and chickens.

They also sell produce from the farm shop including eggs, potatoes and apples.

The business can take pre-orders by telephone and payment through their card machine, or cash.

Howard Wright said the food miles involved in their business is very low, as everything comes from very close at hand to Nortofts Farm, even the feed.

Turkeys in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Turkeys in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

You may also want to watch:

And he said the Shop Local campaign is playing its part in supporting local businesses.

Repeat customers have been coming to them for years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
  2. 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
  3. 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
  1. 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
  2. 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
  4. 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
  5. 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
  6. 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

“We have been doing turkeys here for 70 odd years.

“I have a picture of my grandma in the barn, in black and white.

“Our longest repeat customer has been 49 years here, buying turkeys.”

Get in touch with them on 01371 850314.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus