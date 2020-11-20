Published: 4:00 PM November 20, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020

Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

A family business that has been running for many years can sell you free range poultry for your Christmas table.

Advertising Christmas turkeys with hay bales in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Byford and Wright at Nortofts Farm in Wethersfield has locally reared turkeys, geese and chickens.

They also sell produce from the farm shop including eggs, potatoes and apples.

The business can take pre-orders by telephone and payment through their card machine, or cash.

Howard Wright said the food miles involved in their business is very low, as everything comes from very close at hand to Nortofts Farm, even the feed.

Turkeys in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT - Credit: BYFORD & WRIGHT

And he said the Shop Local campaign is playing its part in supporting local businesses.

Repeat customers have been coming to them for years.

“We have been doing turkeys here for 70 odd years.

“I have a picture of my grandma in the barn, in black and white.

“Our longest repeat customer has been 49 years here, buying turkeys.”

Get in touch with them on 01371 850314.