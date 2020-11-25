Advanced search

Shop Local: free range turkeys, geese and chickens

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 November 2020

Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

BYFORD & WRIGHT

A family business that has been running for many years can sell you free range poultry for your Christmas table.

Advertising Christmas turkeys with hay bales in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHTAdvertising Christmas turkeys with hay bales in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Byford and Wright at Nortofts Farm in Wethersfield has locally reared turkeys, geese and chickens.

They also sell produce from the farm shop including eggs, potatoes and apples.

The business can take pre-orders by telephone and payment through their card machine, or cash.

Howard Wright said the food miles involved in their business is very low, as everything comes from very close at hand to Nortofts Farm, even the feed.

Turkeys in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHTTurkeys in Wethersfield. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

And he said the Shop Local campaign is playing its part in supporting local businesses.

Repeat customers have been coming to them for years.

“We have been doing turkeys here for 70 odd years.

“I have a picture of my grandma in the barn, in black and white.

“Our longest repeat customer has been 49 years here, buying turkeys.”

Get in touch with them on 01371 850314.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Shop Local: Carpet store backs Shop Local campaign

Tim Ponder, boss of Carpet Comfort. Picture: Carpet Comfort

Shop Local: free range turkeys, geese and chickens

Byford and Wright in Wethersfield sell goods such as eggs, potatoes and apples as well as free range poultry. Picture: BYFORD & WRIGHT

Shop Local: Click It Local launches

Click It Local comes to Uttlesford, and serves towns including Great Dunmow. Picture: CLICK IT LOCAL

Volunteers gather up discarded litter

Litter that was gathered from the roadside. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

Great Canfield planning application refused by Uttlesford district councillors

Green Councillor Cllr Paul Fairhurst proposed the refusal of the Great Canfield application.