News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Essex pupils speaking out in bid for prizes

Published: 12:21 PM February 27, 2010    Updated: 8:20 AM November 1, 2020

THE Helena Romanes School hosted a joint primary and secondary school public speaking competition. Teams of Year Six pupils from Thaxted, Rodings, Great Easton and Great Dunmow primary schools competed in the primary section, while three teams from Year S

THE Helena Romanes School hosted a joint primary and secondary school public speaking competition.

Teams of Year Six pupils from Thaxted, Rodings, Great Easton and Great Dunmow primary schools competed in the primary section, while three teams from Year Seven of HRS competed for the secondary school Prize.

A Great Easton Primary School team consisting Lucy Kitchen, Emily Smith and Tia Jackson-Owens won the younger category with a subject about 'Stansted Expansion'.

The winning team from HRS were Rosie Smith, Samantha Clayden and Danielle Stocker. They spoke on the subject of 'Top headlines of celebrities'.

You may also want to watch:

Head of English at HRS, Margaret Board, said: "I was very impressed with the high standard of all the competitors. They spoke with confidence and engaged successfully with their audience.

"It was a very enjoyable evening.

Most Read

  1. 1 14 weeks of work to start on new cycle route and footpath
  2. 2 Dogs with cropped ears signed over to RSPCA for rehoming
  3. 3 Extra £7.2m in Covid-19 support to Essex businesses
  1. 4 Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch
  2. 5 Essex and Herts Air Ambulance receives keys to the new airbase
  3. 6 Lockdown library 'bigger' but more lenders and donations needed
  4. 7 'It looked like Game of Thrones' - Flitch Green has ice trees
  5. 8 Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex
  6. 9 Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for Pasta Carbonara
  7. 10 Tributes are paid to much loved vet Stephen Flood

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council

Coronavirus

Pay care workers in full if they are Covid self-isolating, says union

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
two women with donations

NHS

Barnston donations boost to Broomfield Hospital

Louise Dunderdale

person
Freddie Munson running in the snow in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Stebbing and Flitch Green residents take action in memory of Captain Tom...

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Lottie, aged two, enjoying the snow in Great Dunmow

Essex Weather | Gallery

GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Great Dunmow and surrounding villages

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus