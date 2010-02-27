Essex pupils speaking out in bid for prizes

Published: 12:21 PM February 27, 2010 Updated: 8:20 AM November 1, 2020

Teams of Year Six pupils from Thaxted, Rodings, Great Easton and Great Dunmow primary schools competed in the primary section, while three teams from Year Seven of HRS competed for the secondary school Prize.

A Great Easton Primary School team consisting Lucy Kitchen, Emily Smith and Tia Jackson-Owens won the younger category with a subject about 'Stansted Expansion'.

The winning team from HRS were Rosie Smith, Samantha Clayden and Danielle Stocker. They spoke on the subject of 'Top headlines of celebrities'.

Head of English at HRS, Margaret Board, said: "I was very impressed with the high standard of all the competitors. They spoke with confidence and engaged successfully with their audience.

"It was a very enjoyable evening.