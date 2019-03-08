Advanced search

Inspectors praise for police force in new report

PUBLISHED: 08:06 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 15 October 2019

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Archant

An independent inspection of Essex Police has found the force to be 'outstanding' at accurately recording crime,

The HMICFRS inspection took place this year and Essex was one of 39 forces judged against how crimes are recorded in line with national standards.

Crime reports between 1 August 2018 and 31 January 2019 were examined, and based on that sample, the inspectorate found that in more than 95 per cent of cases the force accurately records crimes, an improvement from their last inspection in 2014, However, the inspection estimated that around 6,700 crimes per year are incorrectly recorded.

In the 12 months to August 2019, Essex Police recorded a total of 166,959 crimes which would mean the estimate of those not recorded correctly would make up four per cent of this total.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "I'm really proud of this result and really proud of all the officers, staff and specials whose excellent work on crime recording has led to us being judged as outstanding in this report.

"I am really pleased that in the vast majority of crimes recorded on our system are recorded correctly, and this is down to a great deal of hard work from both officers and police staff. Work is continuing to ensure we improve even further."

Roger Hirst, the police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said: "This is great news and really commends the commitment officers and staff have to getting it right and doing the best they can for the people of Essex. It is impressive and gives people confidence in their police force.

"Good data is the basis for good policing decisions, and makes sure the force can deploy the right resources to the right places, so Essex Police can be as efficient and effective as possible."

"Our scrutiny of Essex Police is on-going and we will hold the Chief Constable to account to ensure that this progress and improvement continues, with recording rates and processes getting even better. The future looks really positive for Essex Police. Thank you to everyone for their hard work and dedication."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Chief executive’s ‘regret’ over erosion of trust between councillors and officers

New Uttlesford District Council chief executive Dawn French.

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Children and adults put their heads together for town’s Big Draw Day

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Chief executive’s ‘regret’ over erosion of trust between councillors and officers

New Uttlesford District Council chief executive Dawn French.

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Children and adults put their heads together for town’s Big Draw Day

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Children and adults put their heads together for town’s Big Draw Day

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Inspectors praise for police force in new report

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24