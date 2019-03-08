Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon. Archant

A 73-year-old woman with potentially life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.

Police officers investigating the collision, which happened on the A1060, are now appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

A 23-year-old man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries was also taken to hospital.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We were called around 3pm with reports that a 2007 (57 plate) black Ford Focus and a 2012 (62 plate) white Ford Fiesta were in collision on Lower Road (A1060).

“Emergency services arrived and both drivers were taken to hospital; a 73-year-old woman with potentially life-threatening injuries and a 23-year-old man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time, in particular those driving on Lower Road prior to the collision, and has dash cam footage.

“The driver of the Focus was believed to have been travelling from Bishops Stortford to Hatfield Heath, and the driver of the Fiesta was believed to have been travelling in the opposite direction.

“Those with information are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting crime reference number 731 of 22 April or by emailing.”

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/