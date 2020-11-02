Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

An app that allows all pregnant women and new mums in Essex with non-urgent queries to chat remotely to midwives has now been used by more than 5,000 people.

The Maternity Direct app, launched in August 2019, is available to women who register their pregnancy and maternity care at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend hospitals, which form the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Users receive a unique referral ID, which provides them with immediate access to the app and its functions.

It accesses up-to-date health information and gives a woman a personalised care plan that is stored in an interactive platform.

New mum Katherine Waumsley said: “I was able to ask what I considered to be ‘silly questions’ to a midwife without feeling like I was bothering anyone, and I always received a response quickly - it was very reassuring.”

The app was developed by midwives in partnership with women via the Maternity Voices Partnership.

