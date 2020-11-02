Advanced search

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

PUBLISHED: 09:51 02 November 2020

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

An app that allows all pregnant women and new mums in Essex with non-urgent queries to chat remotely to midwives has now been used by more than 5,000 people.

The Maternity Direct app, launched in August 2019, is available to women who register their pregnancy and maternity care at Broomfield, Basildon and Southend hospitals, which form the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Users receive a unique referral ID, which provides them with immediate access to the app and its functions.

It accesses up-to-date health information and gives a woman a personalised care plan that is stored in an interactive platform.

New mum Katherine Waumsley said: “I was able to ask what I considered to be ‘silly questions’ to a midwife without feeling like I was bothering anyone, and I always received a response quickly - it was very reassuring.”

The app was developed by midwives in partnership with women via the Maternity Voices Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

All you need to know about arranging your car’s MOT and service post lockdown

Make sure your car is ready to return to the road after lockdown and safe for you to drive. Picture: Getty Images

Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Young Essex adults are asked to share their boredom Covid-19 pandemic experiences

Dr Tina Kendall of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: ARU

Burglar bumps into house owner while fleeing with prescription medication

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

All you need to know about arranging your car’s MOT and service post lockdown

Make sure your car is ready to return to the road after lockdown and safe for you to drive. Picture: Getty Images

Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Young Essex adults are asked to share their boredom Covid-19 pandemic experiences

Dr Tina Kendall of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: ARU

Burglar bumps into house owner while fleeing with prescription medication

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Support for community energy groups to tackle fuel poverty and climate change

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council.

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Home Secretary Priti Patel among the guests for Essex Police passing out parade

Home Secretary Priti Patel attend the Essex Police passing out parade for 48 officers. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Elvis Presley’s watch is up for auction

A watch worn by Elvis is being auctioned online by Sworders of Stansted. Picture: JAT PUBLISHING / JOSEPH TUNZI

Felsted Aid for Deprived Children delivers humanitarian supplies to the Ukraine

Supporters and volunteers of Felsted Aid for Deprived Children (UK – Aid) have delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid to the Revival Centre, Ukraine. Picture: Alan Hilliar