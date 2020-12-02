New Covid fund to help Essex firms
Businesses in Essex who want to adapt their premises and operations to comply with Covid-19 guidance can apply for money from a new £2.2m fund.
Essex County Council will distribute the funds, which it received when the county entered Tier 2 restrictions, to district, borough and city councils.
Eligible businesses are entitled to up to £1,500 for adaptations and can apply for the grants via the local council websites.
Councillor Tony Ball, cabinet member for economic growth, said: “This package of funding will significantly support local business, and particularly the hospitality sector, across the county.
“District, borough and city councils will now work with local businesses to allocate and distribute these grants.
“The ECC adaptations funding will enable businesses such as those in the hospitality sector to apply for funding to support their plans for reopening.”
ECC has also relaxed highways restrictions on businesses adapting outdoor areas across the county.