Finchingfield Post Office providing new mobile service for Ashdon, Wimbish, Great Sampford and Cornish Hall End

A new Mobile Post Office Service will visit rural Essex communities. Picture: Post Office Copyright © Stuart Howat

Finchingfield Post Office is providing a new mobile Post Office service, starting on Monday, November 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On a Tuesday, it will visit Ashdon at the Baptist Chapel car park on Radwinter Road from 9.30am to 10.30am, Carver Barracks at Broad Oakes Close in Wimbish from 11am to 12noon, Widdington village hall car park from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and Great Sampford’s Red Lion pub car park on Finchingfield Road from 2pm to 3pm.

On a Wednesday, it will call at Cornish Hall End’s village hall car park from 2pm to 3pm.

Wendy Hamilton of the Post Office said: “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to so many rural communities with the introduction of this new Mobile Post Office service.”

The service is looking for feedback on the locations, day and times.

The consultation will close on November 5. Share views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 149114, or email comments@postoffice.co.uk

You can post comments to: Freepost YOUR COMMENTS. Alterntiavely telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.