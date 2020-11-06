Hospice shopping event moves online

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Farleigh Hospice has moved its popular shopping event online.

Until Sunday, November 22, shoppers can open an Aladdin’s cave of treasures at www.brilliantlittlebrands.com/farleigh including small mid Essex businesses selling local produce and goods alongside over 100 different nationwide brands and local guest brands.

Every stallholder at the online event has agreed to donate 10 percent of all their takings to the hospice.

This money will be used to enable the hospice to continue to provide care within its Inpatient Unit, bereavement support, Hospice at Home, and support for families and carers in mid Essex.

Alison Stevens, Chief Executive of Farleigh Hospice said: “Our annual shopping event is always popular and helps generate much-needed funds for the charity.

“Due to the pandemic, we have moved the event online. It’s the perfect way to buy all your Christmas presents and raise vital funds for the hospice, all from the comfort of your own home.”