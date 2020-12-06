Christmas tree recycling scheme launched
- Credit: Archant
St Clare Hospice Christmas tree recycling scheme launched
St Clare Hospice will collect and recycle Christmas trees in return for a donation to the hospice.
Volunteers working on the Hastingwood-based charity’s Recycle Your Christmas Tree programme will visit homes on January 9 and 10 to collect real spruce, fir and pine trees for a minimum donation of £10.
Areas covered include Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Thaxted, Broxted, Lindsell, Great Easton, Little Easton, Stebbing, Barnston, Felsted, High Roding, White Roding, Ashdon, Wimbish, Great Chesterford, Radwinter, Clavering, Wendens Ambo, Quendon and Newport.
Registration closes on January 4.
During the last collection in January this year, the programme collected approximately 200 trees, raising about £2,000 for local care and support services.
About six million Christmas trees will end up in landfill this year, amounting to around 250 tonnes of waste that could be used for compost.
Instead trees can be turned into wood chippings and compost. Register your tree through just-helping.org.uk/collections/st-clare-hospice or contact Dan Bailey on dan.bailey@stclarehospice.org.uk.