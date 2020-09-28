Advanced search

Hundreds of cyclists take part in fundraiser for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

PUBLISHED: 17:07 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 28 September 2020

A unicyclist at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Nearly 600 cyclists took part in the socially distanced Ride For Helen 2020 bike ride and raised in the region of £32,000 for the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity.

Poppi Gardner, age nine, at a water stop on the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer CharityPoppi Gardner, age nine, at a water stop on the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The ride, which started at Crix in Hatfield Peverel, welcomed riders of all ages and abilities. Participants had a choice of six miles, 15 miles, 30 miles and 65 miles routes on Sunday (Sept 20) having been previously postponed. The annual bike ride is now in its seventh year.

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity CEO Kate Alden said they were very grateful to all the support from volunteers, staff, sponsors and supporters, including patron Ian Twinley who kindly allowed them to use the grounds of Crix in Hatfield Peverel as a starting and finishing point every year.

“As we stand, Helen Rollason Cancer Charity is looking at a loss in the region of £150,000 for this financial year, this is just over 15 percent of our income for last year and this is assuming our budgeted income is achieved.

“Therefore we really needed to make this event a success and raise as much money as possible to keep our vital charity operational. This money will enable us to provide complementary therapy treatments to over 1,280 local people living with cancer.”

Wendy Beer and Lucy Beer at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer CharityWendy Beer and Lucy Beer at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

The charity receives no government funding. There is no charge for the services provided.

Jenny Goodson and Julie Atkinson at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer CharityJenny Goodson and Julie Atkinson at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride in Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Neal Clark, Dean Mitchell and Andy Bryant cycled 65 miles in the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer CharityNeal Clark, Dean Mitchell and Andy Bryant cycled 65 miles in the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

Staff and volunteers at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride, Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer CharityStaff and volunteers at the Ride For Helen 2020 cycle ride, Essex. Picture: Helen Rollason Cancer Charity

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

