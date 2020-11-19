Published: 3:01 PM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020

Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been issued with a community protection warning for hare coursing in Felsted.

Officers from the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team were on patrol when they saw suspected hare coursing on land off Dunmow Road on November 12.

Police work closely with rural and farming communities and partner agencies to combat this issue which was banned in 2004. Hare coursing also damages crops.

This year the team has already reported a number of people for hare coursing, have seized vehicles, and reported drivers for various traffic offences.

They also helped to rehome abandoned coursing dogs that were being mistreated.

If you spot hare coursing in progress, call 999.

To share information about something that has already happened, call 101 or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org