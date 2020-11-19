News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Police issue warning over suspected hare coursing

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:01 PM November 19, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police have been taking action against hare coursing activities. Picture: Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been issued with a community protection warning for hare coursing in Felsted.

Officers from the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team were on patrol when they saw suspected hare coursing on land off Dunmow Road on November 12.

Police work closely with rural and farming communities and partner agencies to combat this issue which was banned in 2004. Hare coursing also damages crops.

This year the team has already reported a number of people for hare coursing, have seized vehicles, and reported drivers for various traffic offences.

They also helped to rehome abandoned coursing dogs that were being mistreated.

You may also want to watch:

If you spot hare coursing in progress, call 999.

To share information about something that has already happened, call 101 or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
  2. 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
  3. 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
  1. 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
  2. 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
  4. 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
  5. 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
  6. 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

Alternatively, call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus